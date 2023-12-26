SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A woman was killed and a man seriously injured Tuesday evening in a head-on crash on SR-126 in northern Utah.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the collision happened around 4:30 p.m. in West Haven, a city roughly 40 miles north of Salt Lake City.

A Ford pickup truck heading northbound crossed the roadway’s center line and collided head-on with a Toyota SUV, which tried to swerve out of the way. The crash caused both vehicles to roll.

The driver of the Toyota, a woman, died after suffering critical injuries, Roden said. The driver of the Ford, a man, was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Following the crash, both directions of SR-126 were closed for the better part of an hour. The crash remains under investigation.