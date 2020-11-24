1 in 3 parents say, Thanksgiving gatherings are worth the risk of catching COVID- 19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Tuesday, the Governors new health order went into effect.

The old order which expired Tuesday at midnight, allowed only folks who live in the same house to gather. Now, all those in an immediate family can get together.

Some folks we spoke to say gathering is worth the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19.

“I think it is worth the risk,” said Boise, Idaho resident Matthew Ingersoll.

Others disagree.

“I completely disagree, I cancelled all my plans and cancelled my flight home,” Salt Lake resident Tucker Klien said.

One woman agrees with leaving it up to the individual family to decide.

“I am not against gathering but i think it should be immediate family,” Kelsee Gates said.

According to a recent study by the Mott Children Hospital in Michigan,.

Out of 1,500 parents with children under the age of 12, 1 in 3 say the benefits of a family gathering for Thanksgiving are worth the risk of catching or speaking COVID 19.

Meantime, one in 10 say grandparents who are at a high risk of catching the virus attend gatherings.

“You have got to modify somehow my side of the family is not getting together at all because my mother is 83 years old and we are not in that spot to have her there,” Ingersoll said.

And according to the study, over half of parents felt it was “very important” for children to see extended family.

But for families like the Ingersoll’s who won’t be seeing grandma, Child psychologist Doctor Goldsmith says there is little to no long-term impacts on children.



“The children for the short term are very sad and very upset about it I have had children in tears because they love grandma’s turkey,” Dr. Goldsmith said.

Doctor Goldsmith says there are ways to discuss a modified Thanksgiving with children.

“The parents need to sit down and say let’s pull out a piece of paper and figure out how to make this the best four day ever,” Dr. Goldsmith said.

The state says if you must gather keep it short, small, and no pot luck style dinners.