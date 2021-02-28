1 dies, six critically injured in fatal Wellington rollover Sunday

WELLINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – One has died and six others are injured following a crash out of Wellington, Sunday.

On February 28, the Wellington Police Department was dispatched to 2195 E Main St, Wellington around 6:07 a.m., for reports of a vehicle rollover.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a silver four-door vehicle to have veered off the main road and rolled over onto its side.

Crews say one occupant died upon impact while six others managed to sustain critical injuries.

The current conditions of the victims involved is unknown at this time.

Photo courtesy of Fitz P.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as more develops.