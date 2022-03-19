(ABC4) – The Arkansas State Police have confirmed one fatality in the shooting of at least 10 people at a car show in Dumas.

Mitchell McCoy, a news anchor at a sister station of ABC4 in Little Rock, Ark., Tweeted about the incident, adding that Desha County Emergency Management disclosed that the shooting took place in the parking lot of the Mad Butcher and Fred’s located on US-165.

At least two victims were airlifted from the area’s parking lot, while many victims were allegedly taken to Delta Memorial Hospital, some were taken to McGehee Hospital, and one child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

To watch the video of the crowd gathered outside of Delta Hospital, click here.