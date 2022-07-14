SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One man has died following a rollover crash near the Salt Lake International Airport.

Police say the investigation started on Thursday around 1:59 p.m. when they began receiving reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash near 4000 West 2100 North.

Paramedics arrived on the scene, found the man, and provided immediate life-saving efforts but the driver died on the scene.

Courtesy: SLCPD Airport

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the driver lost control of the car while traveling westbound on 2100 North.

The car then left the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop a long distance away. Detectives believed speed played a factor in the crash, and say the investigation is in the early stages.

This is the 17th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2022.