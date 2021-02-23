1 dead, 2 injured after snowmobile crash near Brian Head

BRIAN HEAD, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say 1 person is dead and two other people were injured after a snowmobile accident just outside of Brian Head on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Brian Head Marshals, the accident happened near Navajo Ridge around 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday.

Officials said that Brian Head Town Marshals responded to the crash and administered CPR to a woman with the help of an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department Officer, but were unable to revive her.

According to a news release, a man was transported to Cedar city Hospital in critical but stable condition. Another woman was treated at the hospital and later released

Brian Head Marshals said in a news release that they want to remind the public to be cautious when participating in outdoor recreation on the mountain.

“The safety of our visitors is extremely important to the Town,” Brian Head Deputy Marshal Jared Burton noted. “Unfortunately, some of these activities involve risk, so we implore our guests to be familiar with their equipment and exercise appropriate caution at all times.”

This snowmobile crash comes just 5 days after 3 people were rescued after their snowmobiles were became stuck in the Oquirrh Mountains. 1 of those snowmobilers was hospitalized due to hypothermia.