1 dead, 1 loses arm and 2 others injured in construction zone crash

MONTICELLO, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead, one person lost an arm and two others were injured after a crash near a construction site in San Juan County.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on SR-191 at milepost 82 about 10 miles north of Monticello when officials said a flatbed Ford work truck was traveling southbound in a construction zone.

Troopers said there were four people in the truck at the time of the crash when the driver was traveling over the posted construction zone speed limit.

A semi-truck pulling a 53 box trailer was stopped in traffic due to the construction zone, according to troopers.

The closure at the construction zone had a running pilot car performing intermittent traffic movement and troopers said the Ford driver didn’t see that the semi-truck was stopped in the lane with its airbrakes locked.

The driver of the Ford tried to go around to the left but hit the semi’s box trailer causing the passenger side of the Ford to be severely damaged, according to troopers.

The Ford pick up spun around the front of the semi and troopers said it struck the front end and spinning out of control down the shoulder and then came to a rest.

UHP troopers said the front right passenger had an arm cut off and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The right rear passenger reportedly died on impact.

The driver and left rear passenger were also taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition and the lone occupant of the semi was uninjured, according to troopers.

UHP troopers said speeding and impairment are suspected factors that cause the crash.

The person that died from the crash has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

