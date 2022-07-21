WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died and another is critically injured following an auto ped crash Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:02 p.m., a truck was driving eastbound on Pages Lane at 1054 West and struck two bicyclists.

Police say the victims were male and female, but have not identified their ages or names.

Officials are looking into any possible impairment as a cause of the crash. The driver has been cooperating with the police.

There are no witnesses to the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.