Fatal crash closed parts of I-15, US 89 after car collides with UDOT truck

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A part of the I-15 freeway and US 89 has been shut down near Farmington after troopers say a car ran into a UDOT truck, killing one person.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened southbound at I-15 at Legacy Parkway at MP 324. A child was taken by life-flight to the nearest hospital. Troopers were not able give any updates on the child’s condition.

According to John Gleason, UDOT, the driver of a incident management truck had just helped a motorist change a tire when he got back into his car to fill out paperwork when another car struck him behind.

Driver Alert: There is a crash closing SB I-15 at Legacy Parkway (MP 324) in Farmington. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UtahTrucking @UDOTRegionOne — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 1, 2021

SB US 89 Closed

at PARK LN Davis Co.

Use Legacy Highway

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 1, 2021

SB I-15 Closed

at MP 325 (Shepard Ln) Davis Co.

Use Legacy Highway SR-67

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 1, 2021

ABC4 will be monitoring this shut down and will provide any additional details as they come in.