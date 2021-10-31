Fatal crash closed parts of I-15, US 89 after car collides with UDOT truck

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A part of the I-15 freeway and US 89 has been shut down near Farmington after troopers say a car ran into a UDOT truck, killing one person.
According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened southbound at I-15 at Legacy Parkway at MP 324. A child was taken by life-flight to the nearest hospital. Troopers were not able give any updates on the child’s condition.
According to John Gleason, UDOT, the driver of a incident management truck had just helped a motorist change a tire when he got back into his car to fill out paperwork when another car struck him behind.
ABC4 will be monitoring this shut down and will provide any additional details as they come in.