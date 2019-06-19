KAPOW! Utahns favorite superhero and comic book universe released

(ABC4 News) – Superheroes and two comic book universes are battling to win the hearts of Americans and Dish Network has the results.

For the second year in a row, Utahns couldn’t decide which superhero they favored most, resulting in a tie for Iron Man and Captain America.

The Beehive state was one of 16 states to vote in favor of Marvel Universe. The rest of the United States voted for DC Universe.

The superheroes that hailed as Americas hometown heroes for a majority of the states were: Black Panther, Thor, Incredible Hulk, Batman, Superwoman and Superman.

USDish.com collected the nationwide data from Google Trends.

