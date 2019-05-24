Meet the Team Emily Florez Anchor | Reporter Don Hudson Anchor | Reporter Surae Chinn Anchor | Reporter Glen Mills Anchor | Reporter Emily Clark Morning Anchor | Reporter Brian Carlson Morning Anchor Rick Aaron Weekend Anchor | Reporter GOOD THINGS UTAH Nicea DeGeringGTU Host Reagan LeadbetterGTU Host Surae Chinn GTU Host Ali MonsenGTU Host | Reporter Deena ManzanaresLifestyle Reporter | Host PINPOINT WEATHER TEAM Dan PopeChief Meteorologist Devon LucieMeteorologist Alana BrophyMeteorologist Adam CarrollMeteorologist SPORTS TEAM Wesley RuffSports Anchor Dana GreeneSports Anchor Reporters Marcos OrtizReporter Nick McGurkReporter Brittany JohnsonReporter Andrew ReeserReporter Sarah MartinReporter Rosie NguyenReporter Jason NguyenReporter Nicole NeumanReporter Katie KaralisReporter Hailey HendricksDigital MMJ Emma JohnsonDigital MMJ Kaylee DeWittDigital MMJ Doug JessopOn-Air Personality Craig WirthUtah Legacy Journalist Alexandra LimonWashington Correspondent