Where to stop for grub in Evanston

EVANSTON, Wyo. (ABC4 News) – The ABC4 News Pop Studio Tour crossed the border into Wyoming and made a stop in Evanston Thursday.
ABC4’s Don Hudson and Emily Florez were met by some fine folks with good eats from around Evanston.
Jody’s Diner is located just off exit 6 of Interstate 80. The restaurant serves its “world-famous breakfasts” all day long.
The Main Street Deli is located at 1025 Main Street in Evanston. It serves up all the classics, burgers, salads, sandwiches, wraps, pizza and more!
