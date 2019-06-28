Wait. What? Snowbird to be open for skiing on July 4th

SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4 News) Snowbird is celebrating Independence Day with skiing!

In addition to the resort’s signature summer activities, this weekend, June 29, 30, and Thursday, July 4, skiing and riding will be offered from 8 a.m. until noon, at a reduced price of $75.

“This is a great way to wrap up an amazing winter at Snowbird,” Snowbird General Manager Dave Fields said. “We’re grateful to all of our employees who worked so hard this winter and to our many guests who hopefully enjoyed the season as much as we did.”

Before summer skiing, Snowbird is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on the Snowbird Center Plaza Deck. Live music will be performed by Whiskey Fish on the Plaza Deck Thursday, July 4, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information , visit https://www.snowbird.com.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: