Utah company introduces Betsy Ross flag merchandise following Nike, Kaepernick controversy

SANDY (ABC4 News) – Utah flag company Colonial Flag is introducing new Betsy Ross-themed merchandise in response to a controversy involving sneaker-giant Nike.

After former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick raised concerns over sneaker featuring an early American flag, Nike pulled the shoe.

This undated product image obtained by the Associated Press shows Nike Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July shoes that have a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle on it, known as the Betsy Ross flag, on them. (Nike via AP Photo)

The company pulled the Air Max 1 USA shoe, which included a Revolutionary-era U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle on the heel.

Kaepernick reportedly reached out to Nike after learning they planned to release the sneaker to explain that the flag recalls an era when black people were enslaved and that it has been appropriated by white nationalist groups.

Colonial Flag, headquartered in Sandy, released a new patriotic line featuring the Betsy Ross flag with the slogan “Just Fly It.” It’s a play on words of Nike’s slogan “Just Do It” which dates back to 1988.

Colonial Flag is selling Betsy Ross T-shirts, magnets, bumper stickers and of course, flags.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING: