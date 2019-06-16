Utah Celebrates 30th anniversary of the Utah Juneteenth Festival

OGDEN, Utah ( ABC4 News) – Dozens gathered for the kickoff the 30th anniversary of the Utah Juneteenth Festival Saturday.

The event was held at the Ogden City Amphitheater on Historic 25th street, according to officials.

The day started with a parade at the Marshall White Community Center, with local and national performing artists, vendors, and food.

Community organizations such as ACLU, Black Lives Matter and Way to Quit were also at the free event.

The Juneteenth Organizers, Project Success Coalition and Weber State University’s Black Student Union said it’s important for African Americans and everyone to participate and be a part of celebrating the heritage.

The event continues on Sunday, June 16th at the Ogden Amphitheater with a special Father’s Day tribute, according to officials.

The 30th Anniversary of Utah’s Juneteenth Heritage Festival will conclude on Wednesday, June 19th at the Gallivan Center in Downtown Salt Lake City from 5pm-9pm.

