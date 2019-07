SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - When it came to connecting the dots in the death of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, Salt Lake City Police relied heavily on digital evidence to find her suspected murderer.

John-Michael Zimmerle has investigated these types of cases for nearly 25 years and provided insight to ABC4 News as to how police were probably able to track down Ayoola "AJ" Ajayi, the man suspected of abducting, killing and then burning Lueck's remains.