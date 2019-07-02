UDOT Holiday Travel Tip: Plan ahead for heavy traffic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department advises drivers to plan ahead for heavy local traffic along the Wasatch Front for Independence Day events, such as parades, city festivals, and Stadium of Fire.

Drivers traveling to Provo for the Stadium of Fire or other Freedom Festival activities should exit at University Parkway (exit 269) of University Avenue (Exit 263) rather than Provo Center Street. In addition , 500 West and Bulldog Boulevard are both under construction, so drivers should plan to use alternate routes. Another option to consider is UTA: Front Runner trains stop at both the Orem and Provo inter model centers, where riders can connect to the Utah Valley Express (UVX) bus rapid transit line.

Across the state, most UDOT projects will suspend construction and open all lanes to traffic to help reduce delays during the Independence Day holiday. However, existing lane restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in place where needed to protect the work zone and ensure safety. Some areas where drivers should expect restrictions include.

· I-15 Technology Corridor: On I-15 in Lehi, the southbound lanes are split near S.R. 92, and the speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour through the construction zone from S.R. 92 to Main Street. Drivers should be alert when traveling through the work zone and anticipate areas of rough or uneven pavement. Work is ongoing to widen I-15 and reconstruct the S.R. 92 and 2100 North interchanges.

· I-70, Sevier County: I-70 is reduced to one lane in each direction just east of exit 7, with all traffic shifted into the westbound lanes. The speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour through the work zone, and drivers should plan for delays due to slow trucks climbing the hill. Crews are replacing the pavement on several bridges in the area.

UDOT reminds drivers to be cautious behind the wheel and do their part in making travel safer for everybody by staying alert, using seat belts, putting away distractions, and taking breaks to avoid drowsy driving. For more info on construction schedules visit (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT app.

