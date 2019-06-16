Tired driver crashes into telephone pole in Roy, police say

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver sustained minor injuries after hitting a telephone pole in Roy, Saturday.

Roy Police Department said they responded to the incident near 4800 West and 3200 South.

The Roy Police Department said the driver fell asleep at the wheel while driving home from his second job.

Officials estimated that 4800 West was closed in both directions until at about 3 p.m. while crews worked to repair the broken pole and fallen power lines.

The road has since been re-opened, according to police.

Pictures of the crash show a destroyed front-end and roof of a blue Toyota Corolla LE.

Pictures also show the driver hit a mailbox nearby.

