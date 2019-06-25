Talkin’ tourism in Heber Valley

MIDWAY (ABC4 News) – The ABC4 News cruised into Midway for our Pop Up Studio Tour Monday.

Midway is located in Wasatch County, nestled in the Heber Valley about 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

Ryan Starks with Go Heber Valley talks about the events and attractions Midway and Heber Valley are known for.

One of its most well-known attractions is the Homestead Crater. Midway is home to Utah’s only geothermal hot spring housed inside a 55-foot tall “beehive-shaped” rock.

Visitors can soak, snorkel, scuba dive or stand up paddleboard inside the crater.

Jordanelle State Park is one of three state parks in the Heber Valley and one of the most popular in the state in terms of visitation. One of the draws is the park’s Aqua X Zone. It’s a floating playground perfect for kids of all ages!

For more information, visit https://www.gohebervalley.com/

