Salt Lake City ranked as one of the best cities for a ‘quickie’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – If you have any family members that have never visited Utah, perhaps this news will encourage them to make a future trip.
With the rising trend of quick, last-minute getaways (also known as “quickies”), online travel site Hotwire has put together the “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie Trip index”
The site analyzed more than 10,000 data points across 250 cities, key factors for a spontaneous, 2-3 night trip include:
- Bang for your buck (value)
- Ease of arrival (convenience)
- Things to do (leisure)
In the rankings of “proper” cities with a population of 150,000 to 299,999, Salt Lake City ranked as the #3 destination on the list in a tie with northwest neighboring city Boise, ID. At the top of the ranking is Orlando, FL.
In addition, Hotwire also found in a recent survey that nearly all Americans (90%) prefer short getaways of three nights or less vs. a longer vacation.
The site found the age group leading the pack for the last-minute trips are Millennials, with 84% saying they’ve booked a trip one week or less than from their departure day.
For more on this survey visit quickie.hotwire.com
Where is your quick getaway destination?