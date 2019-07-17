Newsfore Opt-In Form

Salt Lake City ranked as one of the best cities for a ‘quickie’

Travel websites ranks Salt Lake City #3 for last-minute getaways

by: Curtis Booker

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – If you have any family members that have never visited Utah, perhaps this news will encourage them to make a future trip.

With the rising trend of quick, last-minute getaways (also known as “quickies”), online travel site Hotwire has put together the “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie Trip index”

The site analyzed more than 10,000 data points across 250 cities, key factors for a spontaneous, 2-3 night trip include:

  • Bang for your buck (value)
  • Ease of arrival (convenience)
  • Things to do (leisure)

In the rankings of “proper” cities with a population of 150,000 to 299,999, Salt Lake City ranked as the #3 destination on the list in a tie with northwest neighboring city Boise, ID. At the top of the ranking is Orlando, FL.

In addition, Hotwire also found in a recent survey that nearly all Americans (90%) prefer short getaways of three nights or less vs. a longer vacation.

The site found the age group leading the pack for the last-minute trips are Millennials, with 84% saying they’ve booked a trip one week or less than from their departure day.

For more on this survey visit quickie.hotwire.com

Where is your quick getaway destination?

