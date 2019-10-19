GARFIELD COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Garfield County Sheriff’s office announced a reward for information in deadly cattle shootings.
The Sheriff’s office said someone has shot and killed cattle in the Little Valley Area and the Horse Valley Area on the Panguitch Lake hunt unit.
The Utah Farm Bureau and The Utah Dept. of Agriculture offered a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information in the case can contact Sheriff Perkins directly at 435-616-3054.
What others are clicking on:
- Reward for information in Garfield County cattle slayings
- 600 Florida turtles saved from poaching ring; 2 men arrested
- Boy once saved by Emery County Sheriff Search and Rescue hosts fundraiser to give back
- Two dead after head-on collision on Legacy Parkway
- Morgan and Roy police ask for help identifying burglary suspects