Police searching for stabbing suspect in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are investigating a stabbing that occurred near 1680 West and Claybourne Avenue.

Late Monday night, police say a man was cleaning out his trailer and threw a bucket into the weeds, which accidentally hit a homeless man who was sleeping in the brush.

Police say that started an argument and that the homeless man stabbed the victim in the back and face. The homeless man ran away from the scene and left the victim lying unconscious under his truck.

When officers found the victim, they immediately started CPR and he was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police have been searching the area for the suspect, but they have yet to find him. He’s described as a Hispanic male, about five feet, eight inches tall, with dark shoulder length hair, and a thin beard. Police also said that at the time of the stabbing he was wearing red clothes.