Breaking News
Multiple agencies are responding to a new fire in Tooele County.

Newsfore Opt-In Form

Natural History Museum brings food, fun, and the Taste of Summer Festival

local
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Enjoy the Taste of Summer on July 20th and 21st! The festival features games, activities, workshops, and a market with artisan sweets crafted here in Utah.

Take time to cool off, savor the tastes of summer, enjoy the museum, and hang out with family and friends on a hot summer weekend.

Paulmichael Maxfield from the Natural History Museum of Utah joined ABC4 News at 4 p.m., along with Chio’s Churros, who will be at the festival.

For more information visit https://nhmu.utah.edu/events/taste-summer.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS