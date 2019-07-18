Natural History Museum brings food, fun, and the Taste of Summer Festival

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Enjoy the Taste of Summer on July 20th and 21st! The festival features games, activities, workshops, and a market with artisan sweets crafted here in Utah.

Take time to cool off, savor the tastes of summer, enjoy the museum, and hang out with family and friends on a hot summer weekend.

Paulmichael Maxfield from the Natural History Museum of Utah joined ABC4 News at 4 p.m., along with Chio’s Churros, who will be at the festival.

For more information visit https://nhmu.utah.edu/events/taste-summer.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: