Is broccoli really Utah’s favorite veggie? Survey says…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (ABC4 News) Once again, broccoli is the “Veggie Champion.” For the second year in a row a Green Giant survey shows broccoli – a vegetable that is hated and loved across the country – is America’s favorite vegetable. And the edible green cabbage family plant is number one in Utah as well. And in produce terms – this was a vegetable landslide.

Corn came in second with just 7 states. Carrots picked up 2 states. Potatoes, cauliflower, and asparagus each won just 1 state. Cucumbers – which made the list last year in New Mexico and Louisiana – were nowhere to be found this year, with New Mexico joining the broccoli party and Louisiana serving up corn. And New Mexico wasn’t alone in switching veggie parties – because last year, while broccoli was voted number one, it had just 47% of the votes. (24 states) This year, broccoli took 76% of the votes. (39 states) Those votes, according to Green Giant – were the results of an April to May survey involving 5,000 American consumers ages 13 to 73. (See map below)

Green Giant conducted a survey to find America’s favorite veggies by state (PRNewsfoto/Green Giant)

The results are surprising when you consider just a few decades ago broccoli was a relative newcomer and has a lot of detractors. And so many people actually can’t stand broccoli. But researchers say there is a reason for that.

According to studies, we all taste broccoli differently. In fact, researchers say its actually a genetics thing. For some of us broccoli tastes just fine – even without salt, pepper, butter or cheese. However, for others it tastes extremely bitter. Researchers say some people can really taste the glucosinolate compounds. And about 25% of the population has a different version of a taste receptor – that makes broccoli inedible. I can’t explain all that, but if you want to learn more about it check out this link