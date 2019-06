TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Taylorsville is getting ready for a big community event!

June 27-29th is Taylorsville Dayzz, and it’s being held at Valley Regional Park. From carnival rides and food booths to the parade, concerts and fireworks, event organizers say there is plenty for everyone to do.

On Tuesday, Taylorsville Dayzz Chairman, Jim Dunnigan, joined Nicea on Midday to talk more about the event and all the activities that people can take part in over the festival’s three-day span.