Filipino Festival celebrates food, dancing, and culture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – This year’s festival will feature a wide variety of entertainment, including traditional dancers, singers, and bands. Entertainment will run and go from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is a cooking competition, a karaoke singing contest, prizes include cash and trophies and it’s free to enter these contests.

You can expect food vendors of Filipino cuisine. Adobo, Lumpia, Pansit, Halo-halo, and many more yummy Filipino food.

The festival is July 27th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington.

