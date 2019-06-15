Family and police looking for missing Mesquite man

by: Mercy Owusu

MESQUITE, Nevada (ABC4 News) – The Mesquite Police Department say they are assisting a local family to find a man who they haven’t seen in a couple of days.

Police said Sean Sweeney has not been seen since Wednesday June 12, 2019.

Sweeney was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and grey shorts, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Sweeny or know of his whereabouts is advised to call Mesquite Police Department at 702-346-6911.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

