Community members gather for the annual Taylorsville Dayzz Parade

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Community members gathered Saturday for the annual Taylorsville Dayzz parade.

Long time and returning Taylorsville residents lined the parade route for bagpipes and bags of candy along 4500 South early Saturday morning.

Taylorsville has been a city since 1996 and now has about 60,000 residents. Community members say they look forward to the parade every year

“I’m just in awe of how much the city gives back to itself and how involved our residents are in the different committees and the different events that we have and Taylorsville was named the 8th best small city in America to open a business,” says Curt Cochran, Taylorsville City Councilman

Locals claim it is one of the best small cities to have a parade, with non-stop events beginning when the sun rises and ending long after it’s gone down.

What others are clicking on: