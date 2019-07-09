Newsfore Opt-In Form

Chick-fil-A celebrates ‘Cow Appreciation Day’

by: Curtis Booker

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Get out your best cow attire, whether it’s a head or hoof because Chick-fil-A is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, July 9th.

The chain restaurant invites Salt Lake City area customers to receive a free entree of their choice from store opening until 7 p.m.

Adult customers who dress up in their favorite cow gear will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entree’ – options include the Egg White Grill or classic Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours, or the Original Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets during lunch and dinner hours.

Children can receive a free breakfast entree’ during breakfast hours or free Kid’s Meal during lunch and dinner hours for dressing in a cow costume.

Fans also can share pictures of their costumes on social media by using the hashtag #CowAppreciationDay. Chick-fil-A began celebrating Cow Appreciation Day in 2005 and participation has grown each year as the company has expanded across the country. Last year, more than 1.95 million cow-dressed customers joined the celebration.

This year’s Cow Appreciation Day marks the 24th anniversary of Chick-fil-A’s award-winning marketing campaign featuring the “Eat Mor Chikin” Cow.

More info at www.CowAppreciationDay.com for more info, costume ideas, and a list of redeemable entrees.

Promoting Cow Appreciation Day in Dallas Texas with Cows riding Trolley Car in Downtown Dallas

