Utah family safely evacuated after attic fire engulfs home in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A family and their pets were evacuated from after their attic caught fire Friday.

Officials said they responded to the fire near 4300 West and 1400 South.

When fire crews arrived, they reportedly found a rapidly growing attic fire which increased in intensity due to strong winds and made the fire difficult to put out.















Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Crews said they were initially able to get into the home to fight the fire and evacuate the family and their pets before the fire got worse.

It took fire crews about an hour to get the fire under control, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials say no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

