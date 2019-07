SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah roads are about to get very busy as everyone heads to their 4th of July destinations.

On Tuesday’s Midday, Rich Woodruff with the American Red Cross, provided some travel safety tips. He also showed everyone the contents of an emergency travel kit, which he says should be in every car you own.

To see travel safety tips and learn about what to put inside your emergency travel kit, click here.