10 guys, 10 girls looking for love in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Finding love can be a challenge and to help make it easier on young adults in Utah County, an all-inclusive dating game show was created.

“The Catch of Utah County” features 10 guys and 10 girls who are looking for love and the goal is for them to get to know each contestant and pursue the person they’re interested in – as long as the other is interested in them and votes for them, too.

The first two episodes of the show focus on blind impressions where each of the contestants are asked questions from show host and founder Garrett White. Later in the show, contestants all meet and mingle, and some will eventually go on dates.

“Every business depends on some sort of demand to sell to a consumer, right?” Christensen says. “Well, we are in the business of love.”

While “The Catch of Utah County” is all about helping individuals find love, Shepherd says people must get to know one another and go on dates in order for that to happen.

Behind-the-scenes crew for “The Catch of Utah County” pose for a photograph.

L to R: Nikole Freeman, production coordinator; Mckay Watson, director/editor; Garrett White, host; Taylor Christensen, producer; and Brian Shepherd.

(Courtesy: Mckay Watson)

“We do these group dates and then the voting ceremony after that,” Shepherd says.

In recent months, college-age students across the state have been creating spin-offs of ABC’s “The Bachelor.” While “The Catch of Utah County” has some similarities to the popular TV show, there’s no rose.

“We try not to create these weird, unnatural scenarios,” Christensen says. “All we’re really doing is putting 10 guys and 10 girls in a room together and seeing how they react.”

“The goal is to help these people find love,” Shepherd says. “It’s not meant to be full of drama.”

Shepherd and Christensen say they try to create dates that are going to spark conversations and to also let couples have “a little bit of fun.”

As of Tuesday, July 2, only two of the couple’s dates have been aired.

Kiersten, 22, and Landon, 27, went ice skating on their first date. And Leah, 19, and Brandon, 21, went to Boondocks for theirs.

While the filming of season one will finish soon, Shepherd and Christensen, say some may have found their catch, but viewers must wait and watch to find out.

Viewers can watch the show on YouTube and can follow along on Instagram.

Shepherd and Christensen say they will be accepting applications for season two contestants soon. Direct Message them on Instagram to learn more.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: