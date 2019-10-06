7th annual Power in Pink Walk & Run in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Power in Pink Walk & Run celebrated its 7th annual event in Cedar City Saturday.

The event gave attendees the opportunity to remember those who have lost their lives and are living survivors of breast cancer.

The Power in Pink Walk & Run started in 2013 by four young breast cancer survivors. The fundraising efforts from Saturday will help meet the needs of local women and their families. This year the event raised over $1,000.

“Most breast cancer fundraisers send proceeds out of the area,” said Robyn Brown, one of the original Iron Young Survivors. “However, this event will specifically benefit ladies in our area that need help getting through the challenges of treatment. Maybe they need childcare so they can attend their radiation treatments. Maybe they need gas to get to the hospital. Maybe they just need to be reminded they are beautiful and they matter. We can help. We can make a difference for them.”

Sponsors for the 2019 Power In Pink Walk & Run include Ernie’s Stores, SUU Alumni & Community Relations, Iron County School District, Kolob Sign & Design, Sizzler, Myriad, Women’s Health and Midwifery Southern Utah, State Bank of Southern Utah and Smith’s.

