Skip to content
ABC 4
North Salt Lake
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
The Big Game
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Going Agg
Jessop’s Journal
The Mel Robbins Show
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
CMA Awards
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
KTVX-KUCW Miranda Lambert Ticket Sweepstakes Official Rules
Don't Miss
The Investigation… The Justice Files: Where’s My Justice?
ABC4 News is UTAH’S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Where the SLC mayoral candidates stand on key challenges and issues
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Giveaway Sweepstakes
The Big Game
KTVX/KUCW Pro Football Challenge 2019 Contest
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Police say 7-year-old found safe
Family says at least 9 US citizens killed in north Mexico
Ed Smart to give 1st LGBTQ+ speech at upcoming summit in Lehi
Pregnant mom used AR-15 to kill burglar, save husband during home invasion
Confessions of a child molester: Can offenders be rehabilitated?
Former Utah church leader pleads guilty for taking photo of woman in Tennessee dressing room
Governor Herbert sends letter asking President Trump to allow more refugees in Utah
Ringleader in meth trafficking case sentenced to 20 years in prison
Principal, teacher on leave after student wears Hitler costume to school
Friends memorialize West Valley City woman killed in hit-and-run crash by roommate