KTVX CMA Fly-Away Sweepstakes: Song of the Day

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. To gear up for Country Music’s Biggest Night™, ABC Affiliate Relations & Marketing, in partnership with our friends at CMA and trip company, Gaylord Entertainment, are pleased to offer a chance to win a trip to see the CMA’s live in Nashville.

The winner will receive a trip for two to the “2019 Country Music Awards”. The prize package includes the following:

• Two (2) tickets to the “2019 53rd Annual Country Music Awards”, scheduled for 6:00 PM MT on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Bridgestone Arena, located at 501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203.

• Two (2) round-trip Coach Class air transportation for two (2) on a preferred airline carrier determined by the Sponsors for travel between the closest city to the Winner’s residence and Nashville, TN. Winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary.

• Two (2) nights, standard room, double occupancy hotel accommodations (includes one room, room rate, taxes, complimentary breakfast and resort fee only) at the Gaylord Opry Resorts, located at 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville, TN 37214. Check in on 11/12/2019 and check out on 11/14/2019.

• Designated Gaylord staff to book and confirm hotel accommodations and make ground transportation arrangements.

• Roundtrip awards show shuttle transportation.

• Complimentary services, including In-house Concierge and designated Gaylord Opryland Trip Escort to CMA group events.

• Two (2) tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

• Commemorative CMA Awards gift bag

• Roundtrip ground transportation between airport and hotel.

To enter the Sweepstakes, you must watch Good Things Utah (9 AM – 10 AM MT) for a Song of the Day clue. If you think you know the song of the day, fill out the entry form below for a chance to win!

The CVMA Song of the Day will be provided, at least once, each weekday during the Entry Period on KTVX Good Things Utah which is scheduled weekdays at 9:00 AM MST.

Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be received by October 11, 2019 at 11:59 PM MST. One entry per person, per day will be accepted.