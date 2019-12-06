The Justice Files: Time ran out for Freya Larsen

PROVO Utah (ABC4 Utah) – After a turbulent four months, Freya Larsen was finally getting out of her violent relationship.

Her sister claimed Larsen finally got the message that Michael Robinson was not going to change.

But time wasn’t on Larsen’s side.

“She was fearless,” said her sister Thora Lea. “She was fun. She was silly. She was compassionate.”

And is missed by many.

In May, the 27-year-old became a victim of domestic violence.

Provo police said she was shot once in the head by a former boyfriend. It was Robinson who called the police following the shooting.

In a search warrant released by the courts the 911-call Robinson confessed but explained it this way:

“She scared me and I shot her I’m sorry … We were fighting, she said she was going to kill me and she was mad at me.”

In the search warrant, Robinson claimed it was “an accident and that he didn’t mean to hurt her.”

“I was angry,” said Leah. “I was so afraid. I’ve been so afraid that this was going to happen. I can’t believe he did it.”

Robinson was charged with Larsen’s murder. In October, a judge found enough evidence for him to stand trial.

Leah was close to her younger sister. They shared life experiences, offered guidance and encouragement to each other.

“Freya had told me so many times how much she loved me,” said Leah. “And I said so many times how much I loved her.”

Larsen died quickly at the hospital. Leah was hoping to say good-bye to her one last time. But she never got the chance.

“I don’t have any regrets about letting my sister know how much she meant to me,” said Leah.

Because they had said it so many times to each other.

On social media, there was deep sorrow expressed by so many of her friends.

Mary Silver Shade: “A beautiful woman’s sister lost her life tonight in a violent act that should never have happened.”

That’s because Robinson allegedly threatened Larsen numerous times according to her sister.

Weeks before the murder, she said Larsen used her cellphone to record a fight involving a gun that Robinson was allegedly holding.

“It was cocked twice and they had told me it was just right at her forehead which is where he killed her weeks later,” said Leah.

But Larsen convinced Robinson to give her the gun according to Leah. She said her sister refused to file a police report because Larsen didn’t want the police involved and hoped Robinson could get counseling.

“Sometimes she was really stubborn,” said Leah. “I think this was about the only one time where she was stubborn about the wrong thing.”

Prior to her sister’s murder, Leah said she took it upon herself to file a police report on behalf of her sister in an effort to prevent further violence.

But a spokesperson with Provo police says Leah refused to give them the name of the victim nor who was hurting her.

Leah says that’s not true. She said she distinctly remembered telling the police dispatcher Robinson went by his middle name, “Michael.”

Larsen was a caseworker for the Division of Children and Family Services. Her sister said Larsen worked with foster children making sure they would be safe and she would often offer advice to her siblings about keeping their own children safe as well.

According to her sister, money that was donated in a GoFundMe account was donated to Operation Underground Railroad in her name. The organization helps fight against human trafficking.

On the day she was murdered, Leah said her sister was finally leaving Robinson and moving out of state.

“If someone like Freya can lose her life to domestic violence, someone who helped so many people, then it really can happen to anybody,” said Leah.

There is help for those caught in a violent household. Contact the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition for assistance.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

