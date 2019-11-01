The Justice Files: Second lawsuit filed against former fireman

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A second lawsuit has been filed against a former assistant fire chief in Kanosh.

Austin Corry is currently facing rape charges involving two women. In June, one of the victims filed suit in federal court. The second woman recently filed a lawsuit against Corry in federal court as well.

All this publicity has caused concern for one of the prosecutors involved in the criminal case.

In this latest lawsuit against Corry, the victim was delivering cookies to the fire station in Kanosh.

It was late at night and the woman soon learned Corry was all by himself at the fire station. The lawsuit claimed Corry let her in and closed doors.

“This will only take a minute,” Corry is accused of telling her according to the lawsuit.

The women said Corry grabbed her by the throat and forced her into one of the fire trucks that was parked.

“Without releasing her, Corry forced Plaintiff up onto the back of the fire truck,” the lawsuit stated. “Corry kept repeating a mantra of ‘this will only take a minute.’ Corry ripped off Plaintiff’s pants and raped her.”

The circumstances are similar to the allegations in another lawsuit filed in June in federal court.

In that case, the first woman offered chilling testimony about the attack at a preliminary hearing in Millard County.

Victim: “He pulled his pants down and he pulled me into him and he laid over the top of me.

Victim: “Not very long, I don’t know. I can’t tell you an answer. I don’t know (sobs).”

In the first lawsuit, the victim claimed Corry’s father, the fire chief of Kanosh and a Millard County sheriff sergeant, was notified but took no action.

Scott Corry has since pleaded no contest to obstruction of justice charges.

Meanwhile, Corry is awaiting trial in both of the cases in Millard County.

Wednesday, a Juab County assistant attorney argued for a change of venue in one of the cases.

Ann Marie Howard claimed all this publicity will prejudice Corry’s right to a fair trial.

It is not enough to say the details, even though they are quite explicit… that those are perhaps prejudicial or bad, that those might end,” Howard said at a hearing in Millard County. “I don’t think that would be a fair statement.”



Corry’s attorney opposed the change of venue motion. Attorney Ron Yengich said Corry has a right to be judged by people in his own county.

“This is with due respect, a fairly run of the mill rape or sexual assault case,” Yengich said. “They’re serious, they’re extremely serious. I don’t mean to demean that. But the limited amount of publicity, in this case, does not harken for the court to move this anywhere other to leave it where it is.”

Judge Anthony Howell ruled in favor of moving the trial to a different county. He suggested Utah County could be the location for the trial. A final decision on a location is expected soon.

