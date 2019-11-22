The Justice Files: Medical review scheduled for KSL Triad Center shooter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It’s been fifteen years since the public has seen De Kieu Duy.

She could be back in court in December.

In 1999, Duy is accused of going inside the KSL studios and begin shooting. She missed several employees but wounded the building manager.

When she couldn’t enter the newsroom, police said Duy went to another floor where she is accused of killing 30-year-old Ann Sleater, an employee with AT&T.

A co-worker wrestled with Duy and was able to get the gun from her and was arrested by Salt Lake City police.

Carl Clark, an ABC4 audio engineer, was working for KSL at the time.

He was leaving work when he passed Duy sitting in the lobby.

“It’s something I’ll never forget,” Clark said. “We walked right past her. She was just sitting theRE calmly. She looked like she was patiently waiting for someone.”

Little did Clark know that calm woman’s demeanor was about the change. As he stepped outside the Triad Center, Clark was paged. He quickly learned of an active shooter inside the KSL news studio. He later learned of Duy’s motive.

“She was looking to get somebody that apparently was saying things to her and was there to basically get revenge,” Clark said.

But apparently those encounters were a figment of her imagination according to doctors.

A week later, Duy was charged with aggravated murder and other felonies including two counts of attempted aggravated murder.

But the case was put on hold as issues of her mental health were raised. Eventually, she was declared incompetent and committed to the state hospital. During a 2005 review of her case, the judge, district attorney, and her own attorney learned her condition had not improved and remained incompetent to stand trial.

Twenty years after the shooting Duy remains a patient at the state hospital and has never faced a trial.

“There continues to be a concern about what happened and what transpired and we have an obligation to keep this case active and prosecute if necessary,” said Salt Lake district attorney Sim Gill.

The district attorney has asked for a medical update on Duy’s condition. A December 2 hearing has been scheduled for a status review. If her medical report is ready, both sides will be in court to address her condition.

“And if there is a change how does that impact the prosecution that is still open,” asked Gill.

Gill is unsure what the medical findings will be.

But historically, doctors from the state hospital will either claim her mental health has been restored or that they need more time to declare her competent.

But there is another option that has been seen in other cases involving the mentally ill. If there is no hope of ever finding a patient competent, the state hospital could release Duy back into the community. But before that is done, doctors would have to determine she is no longer violent.

