The Justice Files: Jerrod Baum’s phone calls to sister disclosed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Jerrod Baum appears to be blaming his ex-girlfriend for the murders of two teens.

Baum is facing capital murder charges for the deaths of Breylynne “Breezy” Otteson and Riley Powell.

The two teens disappeared New Year’s Eve. It wasn’t until Baum’s ex-girlfriend confessed of their whereabouts.

Last spring, authorities from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office found their bodies in an abandoned mine shaft near Eureka.

Baum has been in jail since his arrest. Last spring, according to a search warrant investigators began listening to his recorded phone calls to an unknown woman.

Details of the 1,000+ plus calls and who the woman was were never disclosed.

A sign is posted in the jail alerting inmates that their phone calls to family or friends are being recorded. Whether Baum was aware of that is unclear.

Now details of those phone calls were made public in a new search warrant filed by detectives with the sheriff’s office. Detectives requested permission to record more phone conversations at Baum’s new location, the Utah State Prison.

Baum’s ex-girlfriend Morgan (Henderson) Lewis pleaded guilty to multiple counts of obstruction of justice and was jailed pending the outcome of Baum’s case.

At Baum’s preliminary hearing in March Lewis recalled the night of the murders.

“He had this huge grin on his face like he was enjoying himself and he was later, he laughed about it,” she testified.

Lewis claimed she was frightened watching the murders unfold before her eyes.

“I heard Riley say I’m dying and he was gurgling and that’s when I realized he wasn’t hurting Riley he was stabbing Riley,” she said. “It was the most horrible thing that I ever heard.”

She also testified about Otteson’s murder.

“And it seemed like he had his arms around her but I’m not sure and he said it’s OK Brylynne and he went ‘shhh’ to her and I felt warmth in my leg,” Lewis testified. “It was her blood.”

She then watched Baum throw the bodies into an abandoned mine. Lewis testified she feared Baum and kept the secret to herself.

Baum still faces a trial on the charges but is now in prison for violating probation on an unrelated crime.

But while in jail, Baum made numerous calls to his sister Amanda Howe who lived in Missouri.

In the newly released search warrant conducted by investigators, Baum told his sister the following:

Baum: “They found the missing kids.”

Howe: “Good.”

Baum: “Yeah, well it’s not good because she took ’em (sic) to them.”

Howe: “Oh.”

Baum: “Yeah and she’s saying that f* that I did everything cause I f* forced her at knifepoint and forced all three of em (sic) and f**** and …. and she’s trying to save her ass from going to prison.”

He told his sister that he has never expressed anger at her, “never raised a hand.” Baum claimed Lewis had “completely turned” on him.

During another visit, Baum questioned whether Lewis had any involvement but then changed his mind about her.

Baum: “I actually don’t think she knows some things … obviously. I don’t think I actually don’t think she did anything herself. I don’t think she got it in her for that kind of s***.”

Howe: “No?”

Baum: “Well, I mean I do like I mean I could see it … but I she I don’t. I don’t know. I’m just going by the … by the way that I know her have known her you know what I mean?”

Howe: “You didn’t know her, Jerrod.”

Baum: “I know that. I’m just saying I from what I thought I knew. What I’m saying is, is I think there’s other people involved and she’s she knows it and she’s part of that you know what I mean?”

Howe: “Hmmm…. she knew (inaudible).”

That same day Baum implied that he wouldn’t do something like this and leave all the evidence around.

Baum: “I’m trying to tell ya. Look at (laughs) I’ve been a criminal my whole life.”

Howe: “I know, babe.”

Baum: Do you think that … I would f**** put evidence by my house … and stay anywhere near the area that f**** … I f **** whacked a couple of people?”

Howe: “Well … I agree with that. Now it’s just proving it to them.”

Baum: “That’s just f**** insane.”

Baum mentioned that he could receive the death penalty, but Howe said that tells people that he is “innocent.”

Howe had scheduled a visit to the state prison on November 23 and 24. The new search warrant was a request to get permission to record those phone conversations at the prison. The judge denied the request.

Both parties are still gathering evidence for the case and a trial date has not been set.

MORE THE JUSTICE FILES: