The Justice Files: A candle in a dark room

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Desarae Garcia was horrified to learn she had become a victim again.

But this time she felt empowered.

In July, a man who served time in prison for sexually abusing Garcia was arrested on new charges. John Travis Raines was charged with possessing child pornography.

“There were over 200 pictures of child pornography on his phone, on his computer and I believe in his apartment,” said Garcia.

The Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force learned that Raines was allegedly downloading child pornography. But agents with ICAC also learned that some of the photos Raines had were photoshopped. According to charging documents, he inserted pictures of his “girlfriend” onto actual images of child pornography. Investigators tracked down who the “girlfriend” was and learned it was Garcia.

“(Agent) said every single picture had your face cut out and put on it,” Garcia said.

It turned out Garcia was not Raines’ girlfriend but a victim. In 2004, he was convicted on multiple counts of rape and sodomy of a young girl. The abuse occurred over several years. That girl was Garcia. Raines spent 10 years in prison for the crime. The sentence also included an assault he committed while in prison. He was paroled in 2015.

“It was hard and I am not going to lie,” Garcia said about these latest charges. “To know that I was victimized again by the same person again was really triggering.

She said it brought back memories of the time she was repeatedly raped and sodomized by Raines. Garcia said she was too terrified of Raines to tell anyone. Threats against her family caused her to keep quiet. But when she was 15 years old she found the courage to tell a friend. The friend passed the dark secret to a teacher and police were alerted and Raines was arrested and charged.

Garcia said she didn’t realize the fear factor when she tried testifying in court. Garcia couldn’t speak and left the courtroom in tears.

But it’s different this time. She is no longer that fragile 15-year-old.

“I had to remember why I was doing what I was doing,” Garcia said.

She received counseling and therapy to overcome the emotional problems common with survivors of sexual assault.

And after deep reflection, Garcia realized she needed to help other survivors of sexual assault.

She created a Facebook site called “A candle in a dark room.” It’s a place where she shared her story and others in a similar situation are clicking onto her site and exchanging stories.

“It’s a place where they can talk about what’s happened to them,” she said.

She also started a podcast using the “Candle in a Dark Room” name.

Again she tells of her experience but also features stories of other victims who want to talk about their lives. Garcia has turned her work into a non-profit organization.

“The non-profit organization is going to be where I am going to be an advocate for victims and will go to court with them,” she said.

Garcia believes her experience will be valuable to others headed to court.

“(Victim advocates) didn’t actually know what it was like to be on the stand and be in front of the perpetrator,” she said. “That’s what my job is, is to help walk them through it to gain their power back.”

And she also wants the survivors to know this is the moment that can empower them.

“(I want them) to basically look the perpetrator in the eye and say ‘I am safe, you can no longer hurt me and you are going to pay for what you did to me,'” she said.

And Garcia said if she is asked to testify against Raimes again, she will not hesitate to do so.

“He took my past, my childhood,” she said. “But I won’t let him take my future anymore.”

MORE THE JUSTICE FILES: