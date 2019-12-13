The Justice Files: 14 years later no arrest in murder of Aaron Dowdle

SOUTH SALT LAKE Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Aaron Dowdle and his friend Andrew Weston left their homes and together hit the streets of South Salt Lake.

It was April 1, 2005. Dowdle never returned home. Weston was never the same. Their journey that night ended in a violent way.

“I don’t know if we know the full thing,” said Vickie Dowdle, Aaron’s mother.

One of the teens was found at a South Salt Lake vacant warehouse, another at a different location. At the time police had few clues as to their identities.

But eventually, they did and called Aaron’s mother.

“I called my husband and I said I just got a phone call saying that Aaron had gotten hurt and they wanted us to identify him and make sure it is him,” she recalled.

Their 15-year-old son was alive but in a coma. Dowdle’s friend Andrew Weston was also hospitalized.

When police found Weston he was in his boxer shorts. Dowdle was fully clothed and had been beaten and stabbed.

“Well, I broke down,” said his mother. “It was horrible to see and I kept saying ‘no, it can’t be my son’ but it was.”

While police investigated, the Dowdle family remained at Aaron’s bedside.

There were promising signs but then a month later he passed away.

“It was rough,” said Dowdle. “I am close to all my kids but it was just too hard.”

Weston survived his injuries, but his parents reportedly told police he didn’t remember anything from that day.

“They didn’t know if it was a drug deal gone bad or if he was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Dowdle.

She said her son will always remember him as a 15-year-old with a quirky personality and well-loved. But for her, there will always be heartache.

“There is nothing worse than losing a child,” she said. “It hurts. It’s hard to think it’s still unsolved.”

A spokesman for South Salt Lake police said Weston wouldn’t cooperate with their investigation. Sgt. Matt Oehler said there were ties to gangs.

“Within that culture, we don’t get much cooperation,” he said.

Others were also questioned but Sgt. Oehler said they refused to cooperate as well.

If anyone has information about the crime, contact South Salt Lake police at 801-840-4000.

