The Justice Files: The murder of Maureen Webster

SANDY Utah (ABC4) – The evening started with a celebration and ended in murder.

It was March 2019 and the Websters felt festive.

“We decided we were going to go out and celebrate that night,” said Jeff Webster. “We had overcome so much, so much over a long period of time.”

After dining, they returned to their Sandy home.

Webster remembered resetting his home alarm system after they parked the vehicle in the garage.

He then went to the kitchen and his wife, Maureen, went upstairs.

“All of a sudden, I heard this explosion above my head,” he recalled. “And I was bleeding all over the place and I had thought she had thrown some firecrackers at me.”

But it wasn’t fireworks.

The noise got Maureen’s attention, who had been in the bedroom. Webster said they both were stunned, then he fell to the floor.

“I was bleeding everywhere and I can’t see anything and then the next thing I knew I woke up on the floor and I was blind,” he said.

There was another round of gunfire, but Webster claimed he never heard the sounds going off.

“All I know is I woke up on the ground and all I could hear is ‘Jeff I’m hit, I’m hit.’ I say with what? In my mind, I thought something had exploded in the house or something.”

Little did he know that those would be the last words he would ever hear from his wife.

The house alarm was now going off, according to Webster. He said no doubt the noise alerted the neighbors and eventually Sandy police got a 911 call.

“The alarm was going off,” he said. “I knew the police were coming. I had no idea what’s happening. But I knew they were coming. I had no idea how long the alarm was going off for. So, (crawling) I unlocked the front door.”

He crawled back to the kitchen. Webster didn’t know that his wife had also been shot.

About that time, police and paramedics arrived and he said they went directly to her.

“All of them, three or four, go straight to her and I’m just sitting there and I was bleeding out and one of them comes to me and says ‘we got to work on your wife, we got to work on your wife.'”

She had been shot in the chest with a shotgun and pellets ripped through her torso. Webster blacked out and woke up in the hospital asking for his wife.

“Where is my wife?” he recalled asking. “And one of the doctors says she’s dead.”

Wednesday, July 26, in the continuing story of her murder, the investigation begins.