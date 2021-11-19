The Justice Files: Remembering Trisha and searching for her killer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – The Beristains will never forget November 18.

It’s the day Trisha Beristain was murdered by a jealous boyfriend.

Each year on the anniversary of her death, family and friends gather in Big Cottonwood Canyon at a spot where her body was found.

“We’re just hoping if we keep doing this, somebody, someday will see him, report him and he’ll be arrested,” said Laura Torres, Trisha’s sister.

The boyfriend is Jesse Vega, who also goes by the name of Jesus Alonzo or

Arturo Mungia.

Thursday, November 18, 2021, on the anniversary of Trisha’s murder, her family gathered for a vigil in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

After 23 years, they are still waiting for justice.

“We’ll never forget her,” said Fred Beristain. “It’s a commemoration of a sad time, a tragic time but it’s also a time to bring family together, friends together.”

Because to her that’s what Trisha liked; gatherings with family and friends.

And they vow never to stop gathering at the spot where she’s killed. Torres said it’s too important to not let her memory fade and keep Vega in the news.

“We want this man caught,” said Torres. “We don’t want him to hurt anybody else.”

A second person was charged with obstruction of justice in connection to Beristain’s murder. Diego Cruz Silva was charged with helping Vega. But Torres said he was given immunity in exchange for testifying against Vega.

Vega is 45-years-old and his youthful picture may not give an accurate portrayal of who he is. But there are distinguishing tattoos on his body according to bulletins that list Vega’s fugitive profile.

A spokesperson for Unified Police said there is no new information about Vega’s whereabouts and there is still an active warrant for his arrest. The warrant will help authorities in case he is located or attempts to cross any border.