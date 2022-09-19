WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared.

“I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was like, ‘What do you mean she was missing?'”

Within hours, Bond’s disappearance from Kennedy Junior High in West Valley was all over the news.

Back then a spokesman for police told ABC4 about the search.

“The janitor just told me that there are thousands of places that he knows of that you can put somebody if you wanted to, hopefully that’s not what happened,” said Sgt. Lynn Hanson.

She disappeared around 7 a.m. Bond often arrived early for work. Her car was spotted in the parking lot, as well as her coat and purse. Students started to arrive but were quickly evacuated.

After failing to find her, police issued a bulleting.

Bonds was 42-years-old and had a good marriage and life, according to friends. She was a body builder. She was described as five-foot-four and 115-pounds.

Sevier was 21-years old at the time when him his brother arrived at the scene.

“I saw the cops down there and that’s when it kind of sunk in that she was missing,” Sevier said. “You don’t expect that to happen. You never expect your mom to disappear.”

Police had no idea if she left on her own or was kidnapped. They started questioning her husband.

“I have nothing to hide,” Warren Sevier told reporters in 1991. “I am on the up and up. But I am a suspect, but it seems like that until everything’ s cleared. I got that feeling in my heart that everything’s going to be okay.”

But weeks turned into months and Bond’s was still missing. No one knew if she was dead or alive. A report that she was spotted in California turned out to be false.

On June 21, her body was found in the west desert. The autopsy showed she was murdered.

“Four months to the day after Margo Bonds disappeared from a West Valley high school, her body was found in a shallow grave near Tooele county,” announced then police chief Dennis Nordfelt.

Sevier said he was devastated to learn of her death. But over the years he came to realize there was a silver lining in the discovery.

“It’s kind of comforting to actually know instead of not knowing,” he said. “Not knowing is the worst.”

But who was responsible for Margo Bond’s murder? Wednesday in the continuing story, the shocking details of her killer will be revealed.