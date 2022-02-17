The Justice Files: New DNA evidence could solve 50-year old cold case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – From the very beginning the murder of Johanna Leatherbury produced no suspects.

It’s been that way for more than 50-years. But that could soon change.



“We are excited that they did find something,” said Sandy Leatherbury, Johanna’s niece. “I was very excited.”

This week they learned from a cold case detective the discovery of new evidence from the crime scene and it’s being sent to a forensics laboratory.

It’s the first time in decades the Leatherbury’s have a ray of hope in learning who murdered Johanna.





In August 1971, her body was found near the Great Salt Lake. She was raped, brutally stabbed and shot.

Hope for a quick arrest disappeared after persons of interest were questioned. But authorities later deemed it to be a “dead end” and her murder turned into a cold case.

Last year, the Justice Files met with her family who expressed frustration with the investigation.

“I am so angry and frustrated because there was a door being slammed in our face all of the time,” said Leatherbury who has become the family spokesperson.



But a Unified Police Department spokesperson said Johanna Leatherbury’s murder was not forgotten.

“We have a full-time cold case investigator and he has actively been working this case including right now,” said Melody Gray with Unified Police.

And just this week, the family got an email from the detective with news they’ve been waiting to hear.

“They have identified new DNA from the crime scene and he was securing funds to send it to their lab for testing and hopefully he’ll be able to use genetic genealogy,” said Leatherbury.

This DNA technique is now becoming very common with law enforcement. It identifies DNA of a family and from there, authorities narrow the search to a possible suspect.

In Utah, Sherry Black’s killer was found in this manner. Adam Durborow recently confessed and will be sentenced next week in Salt Lake district court.

But the co-founder of the Utah Cold Case Coalition said this new evidence could be a variety of things.

“If it was an article of clothing or something that was handled by an investigator 30-or-40-years ago chances are great that it’s an incidental from an investigator,” said Jason Jensen. “But if it’s something concrete like semen, then it’s going to be the bad guy.”

It will be months before the Leatherbury’s get an answer. But after waiting 50-years for justice, this delay may seem minor.



“I would like this to be solved for her,” said the niece. “So she can have some justice. I would also like my mom and my dad to be alive when this is done so they can see that we’ve followed this through and found Johanna some justice.”