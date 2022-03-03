SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It’s unclear whether the murder of Reed Christensen will ever be solved.

North Salt Lake Police and the Davis County attorney offered different versions of the investigation.

In 2018, Christensen was found dead at his home in North Salt Lake. He was shot once in the head.

His wife, Cynthia Christensen is currently in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of obstruction during the investigation of his murder.

North Salt Lake police initially arrested her for his murder after their investigation. But the county attorney declined to press murder charges against her.

During a recent parole hearing, Christensen named three people who may have killed her husband.

“This is kind of embarrassing to say but she was my drug dealer,” Christensen told the hearing officer. (He) was her fiancee and (third suspect) was somebody that lived at their house who was also a heroin addict.”

The three who she accused has been interviewed by police but were never arrested for the crime.

“I told (him) what happened the night before and they, I thought they were my friends,” she said. “I did a lot of things for them. They were my drug dealer.”

They actually told police that Christensen was to blame. According to a probable cause statement used for her arrest, the same man told police that she came to his apartment early in the morning shortly after the murder.



She allegedly told them there was an “argument…and she shot him.” and discussed her “alibi” with them, the man told police.

Christensen said that the man who made the statment to police lied and were after money.

“They probably came to the house looking for money because I owed them some money,” she said. “Then there were several things missing from my house after I went back to it.”

The hearing officer appeared to be in disbelief with what Christensen said under oath.



“Its your suspicion that (man), over a $500 debt came into your house to collect it possibly with some other individuals, didn’t find you there and just decided to kill your husband?” asked the hearing officer.

Christensen said her husband had an explosive temper and perhaps reacted violently.

“My husband probably got angry with them or something,” she said. “I think they got in a fight and (man) shot him. After I found my husband dead there were several things missing in my house, including my mom’s wedding ring.”

North Salt Lake Police claimed the trio were investigated but didn’t believe they murdered Christensen.

In a statement, a spokesman said “We got the right person.”



He was referring to Cynthia Christensen. But apparently, they couldn’t prove it.

In a statement, by the Davis County attorney, Troy Rawlings said:



“While the North Salt Lake Police Department portion of this case may be done and completed, the entirety of this matter is not finalized as far as the Davis County Attorney’s Office is concerned.



There are significant developments we are not in a position to discuss publicly due to the ongoing nature of this important case. Beyond that, we will have to refrain from comment at this time. We are not willing to put people in danger or advertise to potential suspects what is happening.”

As for Cynthia Christensen, the Board of Pardons issued her a February 2023 parole date contingent upon completing a drug treatment program.