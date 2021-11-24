The Justice Files: Inner voice leads her to Kylen and Crystal Pt. 2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Her inner voice took Cindy Sue Hunter south of Moab.

She was searching for her friends Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner. The couple had been missing for about four days in mid-August.

She befriended Schulte and Turner years earlier.

“Kylen came into the store and wanted to order some stuff because she wanted to make something for Crystal for her Harley,” recalled Hunter.

That was the first time Hunter learned the couple were together.

Schulte and Turner were married in April.

By mid-August, they were missing and a search began in the Moab area. Hunter joined those efforts.

“I literally was basically being told I had to go, and I argued with myself Tuesday,” Hunter said.

She said her inner voice told her to get on the La Sal Loop road south of Moab.

Eventually, she found their SUV and approached the campsite.

“The tent door was opened, it wasn’t properly opened,” she recalled. “It just didn’t feel right.”

Seeing no one, she walked towards a creek that ran nearby and saw Schulte lying by the creek.

“Then I seen Kylen’s body in the water and immediately turned away,” she said. “I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to say what I had seen.”

All this time, she was on the phone with Kylen’s father and gathered herself to break the news to him.

“By then Sean Paul’s (Schulte) screaming to get back in the car because I’m asking him should I take pictures? Should I go see if I can find Crystal and he says ‘no, get in your car, get in your car, roll up the windows.'”

Hunter did so while waiting for members of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office to arrive. She waited from a distance as deputies searched the campsite for Turner. She saw a deputy and came to understand Turner was found.

“When he came out, he was walking very fast,” Hunter said. “His bottom lip was trembling. I said, ‘did you find her?’ He just put his hand up and kept walking.”

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office made public the discovery and soon asked for the public’s help.

Four months passed since that gruesome discovery and the murders still remain unsolved.

For Hunter, time has helped her recover from what she saw that day.

“I am not crying anymore,” she said. “I cried 34-days straight, that was hard. It stirred up a whole lot of things for me that I have to work on.”

Anyone with information about the murders should contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office or Jason Jensen, a private investigator working for the families involved.