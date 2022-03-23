SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – A convicted killer now has a parole date.

But it wasn’t what Terry Johnson hoped for.

Johnson and his mother both claimed he should never have been in prison in the first place.

“I think he should have been out of there a long time ago,” said Lida Johnson-Carter.

In 1993, authorities found Christopher Mosier dead at his mother’s home. He had been stabbed repeatedly.

From the outset, investigators suspected Johnson but couldn’t prove it.

It took more than a decade to get Johnson convicted.

In January, Johnson appeared before the parole board seeking his release.

At the time he told the hearing officer he was not responsible for Mosier’s death.

“I have maintained my innocence for many years,” Johnson said. “I would never harm anyone and certainly not in this fashion.”

Mosier was babysitting Johnson’s child at the time of the murder. DNA from blood found on the baby’s blanket proved to belong to Mosier. It was enough to send Johnson to prison in 2004.

Johnson’s mother never forgot what Mosier’s said to her during the trial.

“Chris’s mother walked up to me,” said Johnson-Carter. “She asked me ‘are you Terry’s mother?’ and I said ‘yes.’ She said ‘may I hug you?’ and I said ‘yes.’ And she said ‘I’m Chris’ mother.’ She said ‘Terry didn’t do that.'”

Mosier’s mother could not be reached for comment but in January, his father told ABC4 authorities got the right man.

“there’s no way he’s not guilty,” said Scott Mosier. “The jury came back with the right verdict. I don’t think he has a conscience. He just wants to get out.”

Previous appeals were denied.

But there is a new challenge of his conviction underway and it claimed the DNA results were inconclusive. It could exonerate Johnson.

His mother said Johnson was raised in a christain home and this violent act is out of character.

“I am a mother,” said Johnson-Carter. “If i thought in any way that Terry did that, if you do the crime, you have to do the time. I know my son did not do that.”

For now, Johnson will remain in prison for three more years. The board of pardons didn’t offer an explanation in granting a parole. But often times when inmates refuse to accept responsibility, the board considers that as a negative.