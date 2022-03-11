SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Social media has been abuzz about when two women in Moab were shot and murdered.

But the Grand County sheriff’s department already released information that August 14th was when the women were shot. What wasn’t known were details surrounding how they knew it was August 14th.

“We’ve always worked on the premise that this was a crime that occurred at night,” said Jason Jensen, a private investigator for the father of Kylen Schulte. “We were led to believe that that was the situation.”

In August Schulte and her partner, Crystal Turner were murdered at their campsite in the La Sal Mountains near Moab. Their murders have yet to be solved.

Last January, the sheriff’s department issued a statement which said they narrowed the “date of death to August 14,” and that they gathered evidence including “video evidence from nearby properties. There was no mention of the time of the shooting.

But this week on at least two crime shows on the internet, the time of the shooting was heavily discussed.

Jensen was a guest on both shows along with Sean Paul Schulte, Kylen’s father. On Court TV, Jensen said he learned that the shooting happened in broad daylight on August 14.

“They (authorities) had audio of the shooting with the sounds of the shots and screams reported at 11:35 on the morning of August 14th, which is Saturday,” Jensen told ABC4.

He said he received the information from a reliable source.

Since Monday, social media exploded with hundreds of followers weighing in on the time of the shooting and how it opens up new avenues for the investigation.

ABC4 obtained drone footage of the crime scene from DeL2000. He posted it on his Twitter account to show followers the proximity of where the murder happened to other locations in the area.

In an interview with ABC4, a spokesman with the sheriff’s department confirmed parts of the social media buzz.

“We do have audio recordings from the area with some gunshots on August 14th,” said Lt. Kim Neal. “I am not going to say the specific time but let’s say it was in the a.m. We can’t specifically say if those gunshots are related to our homicide.”

Lt. Neal said he “would not discuss” whether investigators heard any screams on the recordings they obtained.

Jensen said knowing the exact time (11:35 a.m. according to his source) offered the public a chance to recollect what they saw that day.

On August 14th, there was a wedding rehearsal at the Whispering Oats Ranch. It is less than a half-mile from where the women were murdered.

“If (people) were driving up the La Sal Loop Road and they remember a vehicle, somebody with a bizarre driving pattern, if this driver stood out in their mind that they remember a vehicle, please call and report that,” Jensen said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Department or Jensen said he is willing to accept and forward any information as well.