SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – A six-year-old continues to wonder what happened to her mother.

In August 2020, Jolley disappeared, leaving behind her six-year-old daughter with her grandmother.

“She does ask about her mom,” said Helen Dillard. “In fact, just a couple of days ago she said ‘I miss my mom.'”

At the time, Tessa Jolley and her daughter were living with her own mother in Sandy. On the day she disappeared, her mother said she left for work and returned to an empty house.

“I didn’t hear from her,” said Dillard. “She was gone when I got home. I haven’t heard from her since.”

Sandy police were notified and learned there was no suspicious activity behind her disappearance.



But Jolley was a known drug user and despite attempts to clean herself up, her family said regressed.

“I think she went to other people, doing the same thing that she was,” said her mother.

But that didn’t stop her mother and other family members from searching for Jolley. They searched on the streets of Salt Lake County and homeless shelters along the Wasatch front.

Her name is now posted on missing person’s websites. But there still has been no sign of her.

“It made me worried when she disappeared,” said her niece,, Maddie Dillard. “Because with her history of drugs and just not knowing.”

To make matters worse, someone texted them and claimed to know where she was. According to a police search warrant they texted “Hey you (expletive) missing Tessa Jolley. She is right her We (expletive) kidnapped her”

They also warned against calling police or they’d kill her and demanded money.

“I’d just think it is awful that someone would ask for money to help us find out daughter, that they’d want money,” said Helen Dillard.

They ignored the request and police could not trace the number.

“It’s extremely difficult,” said Helen Dillard. “We want to help her in any way. We want her to know we still love her.”

And her daughter is still waiting, according to the family. But there’s still disappointment because Jolley won’t call home.

“It breaks my heart that she’s rather chose drugs over her own child,” said Maddie Jolley.

Anyone with information about Tessa Jolley’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sandy police.